Professor Whitty: 'You wouldn't drive down an icy road at 70 mph'
England's chief medical officer has urged people to act responsibly over the Christmas period.
Professor Chris Whitty compared the coronavirus restrictions to the speeding limit in treacherous conditions, saying that just because you can drive at 70 miles per hour in icy conditions doesn't mean that you should.
As part of the same press briefing, the prime minister called for a "smaller but safer Christmas" in an effort to beat the virus.