The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that a post Brexit free-trade agreement with India could take many years, adding that the mutual benefits of securing one would be “enormous”.

During a three-day trip to India, Mr Raab told the BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan the UK government wouldn’t hold back from concerns about India's human rights issues, but said the government wouldn’t allow that to “eclipse broader co-operation”.

Video by Varun Nayar