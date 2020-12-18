Covid Christmas: What are the rules this year in the UK?
A five-day window of special restrictions will be in place this year across the UK to allow people to celebrate Christmas.
The rules vary across nations, but all are advising people to think carefully about who they meet and where, in order to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.