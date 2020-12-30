Racism in the military? An officer's story

Efforts to tackle racism and sexism in the armed forces have been described as "sclerotic" according to the independent Ombudsman who oversees complaints within the military.

Nicola Williams, who leaves her post as the Service Complaints Ombudsman at the end of the year, has repeatedly highlighted concerns that women and ethnic minorities in the services account for a disproportionate number of complaints about bullying harassment and discrimination in the military.

The BBC's Defence Correspondent Jonathan Beale spoke to one former officer who says his concerns about racism in the military were never properly addressed.

