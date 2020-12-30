Students design prosthetic 'Mitt' for children

Even the most up-to-date prosthetic limbs can often be too heavy, or hard for young children to use with ease.

But now, a group of engineering students has created a flexible device called 'The Mitt'.

It slides on like a glove and has magnetic attachments for extra movement.

It's led to a campaign to give one to every child, under the age of nine who needs one, in the UK.

Duncan Kennedy met a seven-year-old girl who's received one.

