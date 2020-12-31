BBC News

St Pauls riots: 'People were shouting revolution' in Bristol

The spotlight fell on Bristol's history as a slave port this year when Black Lives Matter protesters toppled a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in June.

But for many in the city, an event in more recent black history – the "Bristol riots" in the St Pauls district 40 years ago following a police raid – were a defining moment.

The BBC’s Adina Campbell has been speaking to two men who grew up in the area about the impact of what happened.

Published
57 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
UK