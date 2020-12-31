The spotlight fell on Bristol's history as a slave port this year when Black Lives Matter protesters toppled a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in June.

But for many in the city, an event in more recent black history – the "Bristol riots" in the St Pauls district 40 years ago following a police raid – were a defining moment.

The BBC’s Adina Campbell has been speaking to two men who grew up in the area about the impact of what happened.