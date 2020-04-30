Coronavirus: GCSE and A-level results to be graded by teachers not algorithms
The education secretary has confirmed A-level and GCSE exams will not go ahead this year.
Speaking to MPs, Gavin Williamson said teachers would be asked to assess grades again and that that government was putting "trust" in them rather than algorithms.
Last year's attempts to find an alternative approach to exam results, which initially used an algorithm, descended into chaos - and eventually switched to using teachers' grades.