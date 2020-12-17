With the number of coronavirus cases rising, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new lockdown restrictions in England on 4 January.

People have been told to stay at home and only go out for essential reasons. Schools and colleges have moved to online learning and the summer exams have been cancelled.

The new measures have been introduced to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed by the surge of new cases, caused by a new Covid variant. The national restrictions are expected to last until at least mid-February.

The BBC Asian Network has explained the new rules in five South Asian languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.

Presenter Sangeetha Rajan runs through what you can and can't do within the new restrictions in Tamil.