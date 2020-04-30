Covid-19 vaccine: Boris Johnson visits mass immunisation centre
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited a mass vaccination centre in Bristol - ahead of new immunisation figures set to be released.
During his visit, he announced over 2 million people had received a coronavirus vaccination so far.
The government is aiming to offer vaccinations to around 15 million people in the UK - the over-70s, older care home residents and staff, frontline healthcare workers and the clinically extremely vulnerable - by mid-February.