A twenty-year-old from Cambridgeshire who spent a week in intensive care with Covid-19 says he can't believe so many young people are in denial about the virus.

Jay Clack fell ill on December 27th and within five days, 80% of his lungs has stopped functioning.

While in intensive care he had a goodbye phone call with his family.

But now, he's showing signs of recovery and spoke to the BBC's Jon Ironmonger.