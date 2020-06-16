Food poverty campaigner and chef Jack Monroe is shocked at food parcels sent to children on free school meals in England while in lockdown.

She told the BBC that the contents of the parcels were not a reasonable amount of food, and that free school meals had been replaced with a "poverty picnic".

Earlier Marcus Rashford shared images of what appeared to be the food parcels, saying they were "just not good enough".

It prompted Downing Street to stress the food in these parcels should be healthy. The children's minister is investigating "urgently".

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We are aware of the images and clear that the contents of these food parcels are completely unacceptable.