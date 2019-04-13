The killing of George Floyd was a catalyst moment for social justice movements across the world. But after the coronavirus pandemic worsened some of those movements were pushed aside.

One which hasn’t is an online reckoning orchestrated by students, known as 'Truth Pages'. In the summer following George Floyd’s death, racism exposé pages became more popular across both sides of the Atlantic, primarily on Instagram, allowing Black, Asian and minority ethnic students to share their experiences online.

The result was a wave of call to actions, some more successful than others, enlisting the cooperation of institutions in tackling racism and racial inequality.

The BBC’s Lorna Acquah investigates the racism experienced by students in the UK and the US and how the movement snowballed.

Filmed and edited by Samantha Everett

Illustrations by Zoë Slatter