Schools and businesses have been providing laptops to help students with home learning.

The Make a Difference campaign has led to 5,000 devices being donated.

The Department for Education has pledged to provide one million devices for schools and colleges.

BBC Breakfast meets students who are thrilled to receive the devices.

If you have a laptop or tablet that you want to donate then please go to bbc.co.uk/makeadifference where you can find details of charities who will help get them safely wiped and sent to the children that need them the most.