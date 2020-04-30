The Duke of Cambridge has praised NHS staff behind the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

In a video call with frontline workers, Prince William offered his congratulations and described the programme as "tremendous" saying it didn't "just happen".

Staff joked they had been "thinking and dreaming" of vaccines all day and night with some describing working 7-day weeks.

The duke also gushed over his grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, for stepping up and getting the vaccine.