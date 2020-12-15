The chief executive of NHS England has said vaccinations are being carried out four times faster than people are newly catching Covid-19.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Sir Simon Stevens said he didn't think England "would have to wait until the autumn" to see movement over the lockdown restrictions.

He added it would be a "balance of risk judgement" that government and policy makers would have to make but that it would be subject to any new variants coming into the picture.