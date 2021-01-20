Coronavirus self-isolation a 'Sophie's Choice'

The NHS Test and Trace and the NHS Covid-19 app currently offers £500 to those who need to self-isolate. The self-isolation support scheme is intended to help with loss of earnings for those told to self-isolate who cannot work from home. But many applications are being rejected.

Trainee GP Dr Nishant Joshi told Newsnight low paid key workers are coming to him in tears after testing positive.

