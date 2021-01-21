Storm Christoph: Heavy rains cause flooding across England and Wales
Residents in England and Wales have evacuated their homes after heavy rains and flooding caused by Storm Christoph.
Over 200 flood warnings are in place across the region with rivers at “dangerously high levels” according to the Environment Agency.
People have been advised the need to leave homes due to emergencies is allowed under Covid rules.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Covid-secure facilities would be available to those needing to evacuate due to the weather.