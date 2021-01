Robert and Claire Davies went to stay with friends after becoming increasingly concerned their bungalow in Didsbury, South Manchester might be flooded.

About 2,000 homes in the Didsbury and Northenden areas of Manchester, Ruthin and Bangor-on-Dee, North Wales, and Maghull, Merseyside, were also affected overnight by Storm Christoph.

They told BBC News what it was like when they realised they might have to leave.