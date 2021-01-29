Pandemic diaries: How are people coping in lockdown?

When Boris Johnson announced another lockdown at the beginning of the year he urged the country to "pull together and follow the rules."

Since then, there have been some concerns about how people are observing those rules and whether everyone understands them.

The BBC's Greg Dawson got some volunteers to show us how they're coping.

