There is evidence to suggest the new variant of Covid-19 may be linked to a higher mortality rate, according to UK chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

Putting the data into context, he explained that the expected number of deaths for infected people in their 60s had increased from about 10 in every 1,000 to 13 or 14 in every 1,000.

But Sir Patrick did stress there is "a lot of uncertainty around these numbers".