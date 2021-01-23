Navalny protests: Hundreds arrested in string of protests across Russia
Police have been detaining supporters of high profile opposition politician Alexei Navalny across Russia.
Navalny was arrested for violating parole conditions immediately after returning to Moscow from Berlin, where he had spent time recovering from a nerve agent attack.
