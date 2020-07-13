Hong Kong: What is the BNO visa?
A new UK visa system is giving Hong Kongers with British National Overseas status the chance to live and work in Britain and potentially become citizens.
Millions qualify for the scheme and the UK government is expecting hundreds of thousands to arrive in the next five years. But China has accused Britain of interfering in Hong Kong's internal affairs.
The BBC's James Landale explains how the scheme works, and what successful applicants will receive.
Produced by Nick Marsh.