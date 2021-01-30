Gove: EU 'made a mistake' in triggering Article 16

Cabinet office minister Michael Gove has said he is "confident" the UK can continue with its vaccine programme.

He said the programme was on track to deliver 15 million jabs by 15 February.

It comes after the EU reversed a decision to trigger an emergency provision in the Brexit deal to control Covid vaccine exports from the EU.

Mr Gove said the bloc had recognised it "made a mistake" in triggering the measure, which could have seen checks at the Irish border.