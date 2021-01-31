Shadow Labour cabinet minister Rachael Reeves has repeated calls made by the Labour party for the government to consider vaccinating teachers over the February half-term.

But the BBC's Andrew Marr pointed out that according to the ONS, teachers are not at significantly greater risk of death or serious illness from Covid, than the general population.

Ms Reeves said Labour wanted the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisation (JCVI) to look at the evidence on prioritising key workers.