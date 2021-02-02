The health secretary has urged people to get tested if they are in the areas singled out for concerns over the South African variant.

On-the-spot doorstep tests, home testing kits and mobile testing units are being deployed to the eight areas that the variant has been found.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Matt Hancock told people in these areas to stay at home and take part in the mass testing "even if you have been vaccinated".

If you are unsure if you qualify for a test Mr Hancock said to look on your local council's website.