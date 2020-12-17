Misinformation is causing the South Asian community to have one of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy in the UK, according to surveys from health groups.

The BBC has also seen reports that doctors are having to call patients in their own time to convince them to take the vaccine.

Many of their concerns include why the coronavirus vaccine has been prioritised when other diseases have not been cured, worries about whether the vaccine contains alcohol and whether it can affect a person's DNA.

BBC Asian Network is bringing together community figures with doctors to discuss fears around the coronavirus vaccines in five South Asian languages: Punjabi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati and Sylheti.

Immigration lawyer Harjap Bhangal discusses some of the common concerns he's seen with Dr Carter Singh in Punjabi.