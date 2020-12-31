Ex-beautician farmer raising mental health awareness

After losing her job as a beautician, Vickie Gillespie started helping her father on his farm – and that's when she realised his struggle with mental health.

She uses Instagram as a platform to raise awareness about the mental health issues in agriculture.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this video, you can find advice and support on the BBC Action Line website.

Filmed by: be Andy Alcroft

Produced by: Anne-Marie Bullock

Reporter: Claire Marshall

Edited by: Larissa Kennelly