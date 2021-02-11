Top surgeon tackles Covid 'vaccine hesitancy'
A leading surgeon whose work includes helping knife crime victims has a new mission - tackling Covid "vaccine hesitancy" in ethnic minority communities.
Martin Griffiths is taking part in a vaccination programme at the Royal London Hospital.
BBC community affairs correspondent Adina Campbell spent the day there.
