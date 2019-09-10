The woman who live-tweets inquests

George Julian is crowdfunded to attend coroners’ courts and live-tweet the inquests of people with learning disabilities and autism.

She says she does this to bear witness to those individuals and to raise awareness of how they died.

In the UK, people with learning difficulties tend to die more than two decades younger than non-disabled people.

Campaigners say many of these deaths are preventable, and come about because of poorly-managed care.

Reporter: William Kremer, Edited by: Tobias Chapple and Elena Bailey, Senior Producer: Tammi Walker