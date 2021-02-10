Stars audition in NHS Covid vaccine ad

Elton John and Michael Caine have appeared in a lighthearted ad promoting vaccine uptake that shows them auditioning for the role with NHS bosses.

Consultant surgeon Professor Lord Darzi, who came up with the ad, said he was very grateful to the two stars and said the UK was already doing 'extremely well' on the uptake of the vaccine.

