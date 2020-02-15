Aerial footage shows the London to Birmingham leg of the HS2 high-speed rail network – and the current state of its construction.

On Thursday the next phase, which will run from the West Midlands to Crewe, was given the final go-ahead.

It’s the largest infrastructure project in Europe and now expected to cost more than £100bn.

Some critics describe HS2 as a “vanity project” arguing money could have been spent better connecting parts of northern England and it’s also been criticised by environmental campaigners.

But supporters say it will provide a vital link to the Midlands and northern England.

The project is unlikely to be completed before 2040.