Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is "optimistic" over the easing of lockdown restrictions in England.

During his visit to Teesside, Mr Johnson said he will set out "as much detail" as he can give in his lockdown roadmap on 22 February.

He reiterated that the first priority for relaxation was schools, adding his hopes for some movement on 8 March.

His comments come after the health secretary warned coronavirus could be an illness we live with "like we do flu".