A year after TV presenter Caroline Flack took her own life, Ophelia Lovibond spoke to Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour about how she would like people to remember her close friend.

She spoke about her grief and shared memories of how the pair first met, how they liked to spend their time together and how Caroline would like her friends to be thinking about her now.

If you or someone you know needs support for issues about bereavement and emotional distress, these organisations may be able to help.