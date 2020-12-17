There are concerns that the coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on peoples' mental health, fuelling feelings of loneliness and anxiety. The proportion of adults showing symptoms of depression has almost doubled since the start of the pandemic, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Some communities are feeling the impact more than others. According to Public Health England, men of Bangladeshi, Indian and Pakistani descent, as well as white British men, reported a significant decline in their mental health.

Talking about mental health can often be taboo in the Asian community. But BBC Asian Network wants people to think about their wellbeing during lockdown. The radio station's presenters have been sharing how they've been getting through lockdown in English and in five South Asian languages: Urdu, Sylheti/Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil and Gujarati.

Here, cognitive behavioural therapist Nijda Dogar, along with Asian Network's Mobeen Azhar, Haroon Rashid and Shehzaad Lohar, give their tips for dealing with lockdown in Urdu.