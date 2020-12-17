There are concerns that the coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on peoples' mental health, fuelling feelings of loneliness and anxiety. The proportion of adults showing symptoms of depression has almost doubled since the start of the pandemic, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Some communities are feeling the impact more than others. According to Public Health England, men of Bangladeshi, Indian and Pakistani descent, as well as white British men, reported a significant decline in their mental health.

To help break down the stigma, Dr Rangan Chatterjee explains why it is important to look after your mental health. BBC Asian Network's presenters have also shared their tips in five South Asian languages: Urdu, Sylheti/Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil and Gujarati.