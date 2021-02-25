My new heart: 'I'm ecstatic I got such an amazing gift'

Freya Heddington is able to do her favourite things again, like horse riding, thanks to a new heart.

The 14-year-old from Bristol needed a new one after she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy, which means the heart cannot fill up properly with blood.

She's one of the first patients to receive a new type of heart transplant in the UK, where so-called "non-beating donor hearts" are revived thanks to a special device and given to teenage recipients.

