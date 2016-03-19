BBC News

Jo Whiley on sister's Covid: 'It's been the worst week of our lives'

DJ Jo Whiley has called it the "cruellest twist in the world" that she was offered a vaccine before her disabled sister, who is in hospital with Covid "fighting for her life".

Her sister Frances, who has a learning disability and diabetes, was offered a vaccine on Saturday night - but Jo said it's now "too late".

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, her message was to "forget the classifications" and protect all people with learning disabilities.

28 minutes ago
