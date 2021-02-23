The nine man choir, with just one singer

Bobby Goulder, 26, from Essex, has used technology to become a one-man, nine-strong choir.

He was commissioned to record The Lord Bless You And Keep You for a memorial and used a self-cloning technique for the video.

Standing in slightly different locations at St Mary's Church in Saffron Walden, he performed a different part in his own arrangement adapted from a composition by John Rutter - before editing the versions together.

