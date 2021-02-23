Fly-tipping: The system that fails to stop dumping

A BBC investigation has revealed how the government’s licensing system for waste carriers fails to stop fly-tipping.

Panorama filled a garage in Harlow with rubbish and then asked a licensed company to collect it.

Tracking devices had been placed in the rubbish by the programme team to see where the items ended up.

The team was shocked by what it found.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.