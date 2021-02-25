BBC News

Jo Whiley welcomes vaccine prioritisation for people with learning disabilities

The body which advises the government on Covid-19 vaccines says everyone registered as having a learning disability is now eligible to get a jab.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation made the change after pressure from a number of public figures, including the Radio 2 presenter, Jo Whiley.

Her disabled sister had to go into hospital after contracting the virus at her care home. Ms Whiley said she was delighted about the prioritisation move.

