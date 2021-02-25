The mother and son tap-dancing lockdown stars

When the pandemic hit and the theatre industry closed, dance teacher and choreographer Lizzi Gee found herself out of work.

In order to keep busy and stay positive, she decided to use her spare time to teach her eight-year-old son to tap dance.

Now Rufus is a dancing sensation and their duets have become internet hits.

Video by Claire Brennan

