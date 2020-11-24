The government has launched a consultation on new anti-terrorism legislation in memory of a victim of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Building on Martyn's Law, the new Protect Duty will require public places and venues to improve security measures to protect against a terrorist attack.

It follows a campaign by Figen Murray, mother of Martyn Hett who died in the 2017 attack.

Mr Hett was one of 22 people killed in a suicide bombing in the foyer of the Manchester Arena which left hundreds more injured.

Ms Murray said security had to be proportionate but even in smaller venues she'd "like to know and sense that I'm safer".