Four young performers have written a poem in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore, whose funeral takes place this Saturday.

Hussain Manawer, Evie Golding, Freddie Pearson and Bunmi Mojekwu are all friends, and wrote We Salute You on the night he passed away.

The 100-year-old veteran, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities, died on 2 February 2021.