Jim Ashworth-Beaumont lost his right arm after he was run over by a 40-tonne truck whilst out cycling last year.

Prior to the accident, he spent 20 years working as a prosthetist and orthotist for the NHS.

He is trying to raise £300,000 for a new bionic arm, which he hopes will allow him to go back to work.

Jim spoke to BBC Breakfast's Tim Muffett about the surgery, which would be one of the first to take place in the UK.