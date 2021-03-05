Michael Benyo, who has dementia, hasn't been able to properly see his family for a year, due to Covid-19 restrictions in his care home.

His daughters Gillian and Jaqueline spoke to BBC Social Affairs correspondent Alison Holt, about their experience, and how they feel about changes that come into effect on 8 March. In a relaxation of the rules, care homes will allow one family member to visit their loved one. They will be able to hold hands, but won't be allowed to hug.

