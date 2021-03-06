Burnley: 'There are people too poor to die'

For some of the most deprived areas in England, January was the deadliest month since the pandemic began. One town that has suffered greatly is Burnley in Lancashire.

New figures (Source ONS) show deaths in the town from Covid-19 and all other causes were higher in January than the peak of the first wave in April 2020.

New Analysis for the BBC from the University of Manchester shows that in January, at the peak of the pandemic, the Covid mortality rate in Burnley was more than double the English average, and deaths from all causes were 60 per cent higher than the English average.

The government says it is committed to reducing deprivation and has spent more than £100bn on welfare support during Covid and is supporting local councils.

Our special correspondent Ed Thomas has been with those helping families struggling financially at the same time as bereavement.

Filmed and edited: Phill Edwards

Producer: Lou Martin

Additional research: Dr Luke Munford, Lecturer in Health Economics, University of Manchester.

