Ear cropping on dogs, where part of the animal's ear is cut off, is banned in the UK.

But the RSPCA says there's been a 621 percent increase in cases in the last six years, with 101 cases reported last year compared to 14 in 2015.

The charity is blaming Premier League footballers and reality TV stars who have dogs with cropped ears and then promote them on their social media accounts.

Report by Charlotte Gallagher