Police have made an appeal for information to assist their search for Sarah Everard who went missing in Clapham, London on Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old was last seen at a friend's house in Leathwaite Road and is thought to have walked across Clapham Common on her way home to Brixton.

Det Ch Insp Ian Kenward said "we are working around the clock to try and locate Sarah and reunite her with her family."