The Duchess of Sussex's revelations about race to US talk show host Oprah Winfrey are "not a surprise", civil rights activist and lawyer Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has said.

She added, "The Royal Family as an institution is rooted in colonialism, it's rooted in racism."

The interview will be broadcast in the UK on Monday night on ITV at 21:00 GMT and on ITV Hub, courtesy of Harpo Productions/CBS.