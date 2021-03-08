Royal biographer Anna Pasternak has criticised Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She described it as "an exercise in torching the house of Windsor" and said there were two sides to the story.

In one clip of the programme, which will be broadcast on ITV at 21:00 on Monday and on the ITV Hub, courtesy of Harpo Productions/CBS, Meghan says when she was pregnant with Archie there had been "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born".

There's been no response from the palace so far and the BBC's Royal Correspondent Jonny Dymond says it's not at all clear if and how they will respond.